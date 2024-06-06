Loved ones gather to remember man shot to death by off-duty LAPD officer

Loved ones call for justice after off-duty officer shoots man to death

Loved ones and friends gathered at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Sixth Street in Ontario a week after an off-duty officer shot and killed Hugo Cachua after a fender bender.

"He was everything to us," Hugo's brother Luis Cachua said. "He was a knight in shining armor."

People described Hugo as the glue that held the Cachua family together and a devoted father of three. His family said he did whatever it took to make his little girl happy.

"He was the best with everyone that's why so many people coming because he was so loveable," his mother Luz Cachua said.

However, his life ended after Hugo got into a fender bender with an off-duty officer from the Los Angeles Police Department last Thursday night, investigators said. His brother said the officer shot Hugo in the back three times after a brief confrontation in the road.

"No statement, he has not been held accountable for his actions," Luis said. "Regardless, if he's an officer of the law, for the government or he's a civilian, we need an answer. We want justice for our brother. We can't just sit back and let him live his life while we suffer and mourn and grieve in pain. It's something we cannot leave unsolved."

The California Department of Justice started and independent investigation into the shooting because of the law that requires them to review all police shootings that result in the death of an unarmed person.

LAPD did not say if the off-duty officer would return to work or be placed on leave during the investigation.