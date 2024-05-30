Off-duty LAPD officer shoots person to death in Ontario

The Ontario Police Department closed an intersection to investigate a deadly shooting on Thursday night.

Ontario investigators said an off-duty officer from the Los Angeles Police Department shot and killed a person at about 8:30 p.m. in the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Sixth Street. The officer was taken to the hospital in a stable condition. It's unclear what injuries he sustained.

Officers did not say what led up to the shooting, but it was originally described as a disturbance. The LAPD's Force Investigation Division will respond to the scene, too.

Until further notice, the southbound portion of Euclid Avenue from the I-10 Freeway will be closed.

Officers advised motorists to use alternate routes.