Off-duty LAPD officer shoots person to death in Ontario

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Ontario Police Department closed an intersection to investigate a deadly shooting on Thursday night. 

Ontario investigators said an off-duty officer from the Los Angeles Police Department shot and killed a person at about 8:30 p.m. in the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Sixth Street. The officer was taken to the hospital in a stable condition. It's unclear what injuries he sustained. 

Officers did not say what led up to the shooting, but it was originally described as a disturbance. The LAPD's Force Investigation Division will respond to the scene, too. 

Until further notice, the southbound portion of Euclid Avenue from the I-10 Freeway will be closed. 

Officers advised motorists to use alternate routes. 

First published on May 30, 2024 / 10:39 PM PDT

