Los Angeles Unified School District strike: Resources for families of students

Los Angeles Unified School District employees have declared their intent to strike for three days this week, from Tuesday, March 21, through Thursday, March 23, and the union representing the district's teachers has said they will strike with the employees in solidarity.

The school district has resources available for parents during the potential three-day strike this week. And L.A. Mayor Karen Bass authorized more support for LAUSD families in the event schools are closed.

LAUSD: Grab & Go Food Locations

Families may pick up meals for their students at Grab & Go sites on Tuesday, March 21 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Six meals per student will be provided at pickup, to cover breakfast and lunch over three days.

Los Angeles Zoo: Free School Day Admission for LAUSD Students

During the event of a LAUSD strike, we're extending our LAUSD school group pricing to currently enrolled LAUSD students and their chaperones.

Los Angeles Public Library: In the event of school closures, libraries will be open normal business hours.

All LAUSD students already have an assigned Student Success Card to provide access to all the Library has to offer.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will offer a Special Edition After School Club Program at 30 recreation centers in the event of LAUSD school closures this week. The program will be free and available to elementary school students in 1st to 5th grades 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. March 21 - March 23. Registration will be available online on Monday, March 20, at 1 p.m. Slots are first registered, first served. Due to limited space, students must be checked-in by 8:15 a.m. or will lose their registration space for the day. The program will include assistance with school assignments, recreation activities, lunch, and snacks. If school closures do not take place, the Special Edition After School Program will be discontinued.

For more information about Department of Recreation and Parks events, activities, services, programs, and facilities, visit laparks.org or call 311, or (213) 202-2700.

Designated Recreation Centers (RC) to serve elementary school students are as follows:

Baldwin Hills RC, 5401 Highlight Place, Los Angeles, CA 90016 - (323) 934-0746

Chevy Chase RC, 4165 Chevy Chase Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90039 - (818) 550-1453

Delano Park RC, 15100 Erwin St., Van Nuys, CA 91411 - (818) 756-8529

Echo Park RC, 1632 Bellevue Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90026 - (213) 250-3578

EXPO Center, 3980 Bill Robertson Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90037 - (213) 763-0114

Fernangeles RC, 8851 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Sun Valley, CA 91352 - (818) 767-4171

Glassell Park RC, 3650 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles CA 90065 - (323) 257-1863

Granada Park RC, 16730 Chatsworth, Granada Hills, CA 91344 - (818) 363-3556

Highland Park RC, 6150 Piedmont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90042 - (213) 847-4876

Jackie Tatum Harvard RC, 1535 W 62nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047 - (323) 778-7268

Lanark Park RC, 21816 Lanark St. Canoga Park, CA 91304 - (818) 883-1503

Lincoln Park RC, 3501 Valley Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90031 - (213) 275-6955

Mason Park RC, 10500 Mason Ave. Chatsworth, CA 91311 - (818) 756-6377

Normandie Park RC, 1550 S. Normandie Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006 - (310) 328-3689

North Hollywood RC, 11430 Chandler Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91601 - (818) 763-76511

Oakwood Park RC, 767 California Ave., Venice, CA 90291 - (310) 452-7479

Pan Pacific Park RC, 7600 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036 - (323) 939-8874

Poinsettia Park RC, 7341 Willoughby Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046 - (323) 876-8279

Ritchie Valens RC, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd. Pacoima, CA 91331 - (818) 834-5175

Robertson Park RC, 1641 Preuss Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90035 - (310) 278-5383

Rosecrans Park RC, 840 W 149th Street, Gardena, CA 90247 - (310) 327-3653

Ross Snyder RC, 1501 E 41st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011 - (323) 235-5288

St Andrews Park RC, 8701 St Andrews Place, Los Angeles, CA 90047 - (213) 485-1751

Studio City RC, 12621 Rye St. Studio City, CA 91604 - (818) 769-4415

Sunland Park RC, 8651 Foothill Blvd. Sunland CA 91040 - (818) 352-5282

Tarzana Park RC, 5655 Vanalden Ave. Tarzana, CA 91356 - (818) 343-5946

Valley Plaza Park RC, 12240 Archwood St., North Hollywood, CA 91605 - (818) 765-5885

Van Nuys Sherman Oaks RC, 14201 Houston St. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 - (818) 756-8131

Vineyard Park RC, 2942 Vineyard Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016 - (323) 732-2469

Wilmington Park RC, 325 N Neptune Ave., Wilmington, CA 90744 - (310) 548-7645

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will extend the hours of its Every Body Plays program at 16 select parks as well as at Deane Dana Friendship Park and Stoneview Nature Center from March 21 to March 23.

The Every Body Plays program is a free drop-in recreation program where children ages 7 to 17 can participate in activities like sports, games and arts and crafts. Participants can also receive a free grab-n-go breakfast from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. These 16 selected sites (listed below) will operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23.

Belvedere Park (4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 9002)

City Terrace Park (1126 N. Hazard Ave, E. Los Angeles, CA 90063)

Obregon Park (4021 E. First St. Los Angeles, CA 90063)

Saybrook Park (6250 East Northside Dr. East Los Angeles, CA 90022)

Ruben Salazar Park (3864 Whittier Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023)

Athens Park (12603 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90061)

Bethune Park (1244 E. 61st St. Los Angeles, CA 9000)

Helen Keller Park (1045 W. 126th St Los Angeles, CA 90044)

Jesse Owens Park (9651 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90047)

Earvin Magic Johnson Park (905 E. El Segundo Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90059)

Roosevelt Park (7600 Graham Ave. Los Angeles CA 90001)

Ted Watkins Park (1335 E. 103rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90002)

Leon H Washington Park (8908 S. Maie Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90002)

Victoria Park (419 Martin Luther King Jr. St. Carson, CA 90746)

El Cariso Park (13100 Hubbard St. Sylmar, CA 91342)

Crescenta Valley Park (3901 Dunsmore Ave. Glendale, CA 91214)

Additionally, Deane Dana Friendship Nature Center and Stoneview Nature Center will also be activated for extended hours from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23. These sites will also serve free breakfast and lunches, while supplies last.

Deane Dana Friendship Park and Nature Center (1805 W. 9th St.San Pedro, CA 90732)

Stoneview Nature Center (5950 Stoneview Dr. Culver City, CA 90232)