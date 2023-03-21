"We do not believe at this point that tomorrow's event is avoidable:" Superintendent announces all LAUSD schools will close tomorow

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says all schools will be closed due to employee strike

Time is running out for the Los Angeles Unified School District to strike a deal with tens of thousands of frustrated employees.

"We do not believe at this point that tomorrow's event is avoidable," said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. "With that said, I will be here for however long it takes waiting on a call from a willing partner to have a meaningful conversation."

In less than 24 hours, over 60,000 LAUSD workers and teachers will walk out of schools after reaching an impasse during labor negotiations last week. On Monday afternoon, Carvalho announced that schools will close in anticipation of the strike.

"It is not a question of being greedy," said LAUSD employee Adrian Alverez. "We need to make a living wage."

Alverez and his fellow LAUSD custodians, special education aides as well as other support staff, have made several demands including a 30% pay increase, more staffing and more hours for part-time workers.

"We live in this weird paradox as workers that help feed children and yet we struggle to feed our own children," said Alverez. "It's a paradox. We help students go to college, yet we don't have enough money to send our kids to college."

Carvalho is hopeful both sides can come back to the bargaining table by tweeting out a statement saying:

"Let's continue to negotiate for as long as it takes for our students," he wrote. "We must avoid lost instructions and social and emotional development time."

However, tensions continued to mount after the Service Employees International Union Local 99 said the district broke confidentiality by leaking a mediation meeting to the media before informing the union's bargaining team.

"This afternoon, SEIU Local 99 had agreed to enter a confidential mediation process with LAUSD to try and address our differences," said executive director Max Arias. "This is yet another example of the school district's continued disrespect of school workers. We are ready to strike."

Arias further stated that the union was not in negotiations with LAUSD after reaching an impasse.

Following this allegation, Carvalho held a press conference where he said the district's latest proposal included a 23% wage increase.

"We cannot run a school system without our indispensable partners represented by SEIU 99 or our indispensable partners represented by UTLA," he said. "Our support staff members are critically important to us. The work they do is valuable."