Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles police recover $1.46 million in stolen train cargo, including Nike shoes and power tools

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police recovered nearly $1.5 million in stolen train cargo, including Nike shoes and power tools, while conducting a major cargo theft investigation in Los Angeles this week. 

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, officers working with Union Pacific Railroad Police and several other local law enforcement agencies served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Verona Street on Monday. 

"During the operation, detectives recovered an estimated $1,460,000 in stolen train cargo, including Nike shoes, Milwaukee tools, and electronic equipment," the release said. 

screenshot-2025-10-09-at-3-01-49-pm.png
Images of the allegedly stolen train cargo seized from a home on Verona Street on Monday.  Los Angeles Police Department

They arrested 41-year-old Los Angeles man Alejandro Aguilar-Espinoza without incident at the scene. He was booked for receiving stolen property. 

After he was arrested, detectives also responded to multiple of Aguilar-Espinoza's residences upon learning that there was additional stolen cargo. 

This is the second time in two weeks that LAPD officers have arrested someone in connection with stolen train cargo, after CoolKicks owner Adeel Shams was arrested last Thursday.  

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue