Los Angeles-based Coolkicks owner arrested for buying $500k worth of stolen Nike shoes, clothing

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

The owner of a popular online sneaker resale business was arrested in Los Angeles last week for allegedly buying half a million dollars' worth of stolen Nike shoes and clothing, according to police. 

Adeel Shams, 34, who owns Coolkicks, was arrested Thursday after Los Angeles Police Department officers executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of Stewart Street in Santa Monica, said a news release shared by the department on Monday. 

screenshot-2025-10-06-at-6-28-01-pm.png
Some of the items recovered by police during a search warrant served in Santa Monica last week.  Los Angeles Police Department

"During the operation, detectives recovered an estimated $500,000 worth of stolen train cargo, including unreleased Nike shoes and clothing," the release said. 

Officers recovered over 2,100 pairs of stolen Nikes and 150 cartons of various Nike clothing inside of the business, according to LAPD's release. 

Shams was arrested at the scene and booked for receiving stolen property, police said. 

"This case underscores the importance of interagency collaboration in combating large-scale cargo theft and preserving the integrity of commercial supply chains," LAPD said.

As their investigation into the matter continues, detectives said that they anticipate making further arrests. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD at (213) 486-5920.

