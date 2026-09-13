Los Angeles police swarm 6th Street Bridge for minibike takeover

Los Angeles police swarmed the Sixth Street Bridge after learning of a minibike takeover on Sunday afternoon.

Officers told CBS LA they were called to the bridge around 12:15 p.m. after learning of the takeover. Multiple patrol cars responded to the area, where they said they set up a blockade to intervene with the illegal sideshow.

According to an Instagram post shared by LAPD Headquarters, officers arrived to find more than 70 "young people ... operating unauthorized motorized mini bikes while blocking the bridge, performing donuts and wheelies, riding on the wrong side of the roadway, and weaving in and out of traffic."

Police said that the group was by adults, some of whom were parents of minors involved in the takeover, who acted as lead and trail vehicles and even participated in the incident.

The riders were detained at the scene and police issued 78 citations before they were released, LAPD officials told CBS LA. They also said the involved minibikes would be impounded for at least 48 hours.

"This dangerous activity places riders, motorists, pedestrians, and other roadway users at risk while disrupting traffic and preventing residents from safely using public streets," police said. "Since many of the participants were minors, our focus was on education and getting them home safely."

Two people were arrested during the operation, which LAPD said was conducted by personnel in its Street Racing Taskforce. The adults were arrested for aiding and abetting and both of their pickup trucks were impounded.