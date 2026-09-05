Los Angeles police issue more than 500 citations, tow hundreds of cars during street takeover bust: "This is only the beginning"

More than 500 citations were issued and over 200 cars were towed when Los Angeles police swarmed a street takeover near South LA early Saturday morning.

The bust, which LAPD dubbed "Operation Street Sweeper," happened at around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of S. Figueroa Street and W. Alondra Boulevard.

Police said that the task force of more than 150 officers and personnel from the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department staged the takeover sting after tracking several other sideshows using drones and other law enforcement intelligence.

The operation resulted in 69 arrests, three of which were for assaulting an officer, battery and obstruction/interference, respectively, according to LAPD officers. They said that the vast majority of the arrests were for participating in a street race or takeover.

Additionally, 570 citations were issued, most for being a spectator at a speed contest. Police said that 128 juveniles between the ages of 11 and 17 were issued curfew violations. Seven firearms and an undisclosed amount of nitrous oxide were also seized, officers noted.

"This is only the beginning," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell during a news conference on Saturday afternoon. "This is not a one-off."

He said that of the more than 200 vehicles impounded, some were stolen, rented or borrowed from unknowing loved ones.

"Nobody's going to do that with their own vehicle," he said.

McDonnell urged parents to keep tabs on their children after noting how many were in attendance at the takeover. He said that with social media, takeovers can be planned and already underway within a span of 20 minutes.

"Know where your kids are. One single reckless decision can ruin their life," he said. "This is not harmless fun. This is criminal behavior."

Video from the scene as police arrived showed the chaotic moments that some of the 700 attendees ran through yards in the area, jumping fences and some crashing their vehicles as they attempted to flee.

City leaders say that they plan to continue fighting against takeovers, which have plagued Los Angeles County for the past several years.

"We're gonna make sure that we keep pushing back and fighting back against these street takeovers, so that we can bring these intersections and these communities back to the good people who are living in these neighborhoods," said LA City Councilman Tim McOsker.

In August, LASD detectives released the images of dozens of suspects wanted in connection with a string of alleged looting at AutoZone shops near the spot of street takeovers.