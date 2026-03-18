Serial arsonist connected to five "significant" Los Angeles area fires arrested, firefighters say

An alleged serial arsonist connected to "no fewer than five significant fires" across Los Angeles was arrested this week, authorities say.

Though they didn't name the suspect or note any of the fires that they are allegedly responsible for, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said that the "alleged actions placed both civilians and firefighters at serious risk.

"At least one of the fires is expected to be prosecuted at the federal level through the United States Attorney's Office," the LAFD release said.

The investigation was a coordinated effort between LAFD's Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section, Los Angeles Police Department's Major Crimes Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Serial arson puts lives at risk on both sides of the fire line," said a statement from LAFD spokesperson Stephanie Bishop. "This arrest is the product of disciplined, coordinated work across the LAFD, LAPD and ATF. It reflects our shared commitment to holding those who endanger our communities and our firefighters fully accountable."

Authorities said that details regarding the specific incidents and any potential charges would remain limited as the investigation continued. They also noted that the suspect would not be identified until authorized by prosecuting authorities.