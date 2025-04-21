Los Angeles area leaders react to Pope Francis' death: "He was a good and gracious friend"

Catholics across the world and in Los Angeles are mourning the death of Pope Francis and praising his groundbreaking papacy.

Pope Francis made history when he became the first Latin American pope, and many remember the day when he was elected. On March 13, 2013, millions of people who related to his heritage felt excited and hopeful that someone from their culture was elected to be the pope.

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis on Easter Sunday. Pope Francis was described by many as the "People's Pope" for the way he ministered and his views on political issues. Divisione Produzione Fotografica / Getty Images

Archbishop José H. Gomez and Archbishop Emeritus of Los Angeles, Cardinal Roger Mahony, released statements sharing kind words about Pope Francis and what he did for the Catholic Church.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels in downtown LA will celebrate a special mass for Pope Francis at 12:10 p.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also released a statement mourning the news and acknowledging his social justice work. Newsom grew up Catholic and attended Santa Clara University, a Jesuit institution.

"He championed human dignity, especially that of the poor, called the world to urgent climate action, condemned the death penalty, and confronted painful truths — including the Church's role in the genocide of Indigenous peoples," Newsom said.

Acknowledging the traditions of Latino Catholics, he urged Mexicans last year to continue their devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Catholic saint and icon that's a powerful symbol of Mexican identity.

Ministering with humanity, compassion and strong in his convictions, Pope Francis was the pride and joy of Latinos and there's no doubt the news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the world.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis made history as the first pontiff from Latin America, the first Jesuit and the first to take his papal name from Saint Francis of Assisi, a saint who dedicated his life to the poor. Pope Francis ministered with a humble style and had a humane approach; he was bold, yet gentle and he made sure the faithful and the world knew.

Local Los Angeles leaders react to Pope Francis' death

Archbishop Emeritus of Los Angeles Cardinal Roger Mahony's statement read in part:

"It was an enormous privilege and grace to have participated in the Conclave which elected him back in 2013. He was a good and gracious friend, and we exchanged letters often during this pontificate. Although he was in the hospital on February 17, he signed a letter of congratulations as I celebrated my Golden Jubilee as a Bishop."

Archbishop José H. Gomez's statement read in part:

"In this time of mourning, my prayer is that all of us in the Church will honor Pope Francis' legacy by remembering that he called us to urgent tasks that are still not finished: 'We must continue our work of serving the poor, the migrant, and all who are forgotten on society's "peripheries.'"

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn's statement read in part:

"My heart is with Catholics across Los Angeles County waking up to the heartbreaking news of the passing of Pope Francis. For Catholics, Pope Francis was a spiritual leader, but he reached millions of hearts far beyond the Catholic Church with his words on the greatest challenges facing our world, from war to poverty to climate change to the marginalization of LGBTQ+ people."

Gov. Gavin Newsom's statement read in part:

"Jennifer and I join the world in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. He saw God in all His creatures, reminding us of humanity's obligations towards each other and the world we live in, asking us to 'care for one another and let us be loving custodians of creation.'"