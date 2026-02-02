Rams sign head coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead to multi-year extensions

Off the heels of their third NFC Championship Game appearance, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have each signed multi-year extensions to remain with the franchise, the team announced Monday.

The pairing, which began ahead of the team's second season back in Los Angeles in 2017 after relocating from St. Louis, has overseen the most successful stretch in franchise history. They've earned a 92-57 regular-season record and a Super Bowl win in the 2021 season.

McVay, hired as the youngest coach in NFL history just before his 31st birthday, has been regarded as one of the league's top coaching talents throughout his tenure.

Snead, a holdover from the St. Louis days, has held his position since 2012. As GM, he's built a championship-level roster through aggressive trades, like the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford before the 2021 season, leading to a Super Bowl title.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, and general manager Les Snead answer questions at a press conference at Fire Station 114/Air Operations watch during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 24, 2025, in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Wally Skalij)

"As we enter their 10th season together, it is only fitting to reflect on the tremendous success Sean and Les have brought to this franchise, and the indelible impact they have made on Los Angeles and the NFL," said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. "They continue to embody the standard of this franchise to compete for championships, consistently delivering a product that our fans and city can be proud of."

As of Monday morning, the terms of the deals weren't made clear, but they ensure the duo will remain in tact for multiple years to come.