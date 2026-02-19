Los Angeles pulls PSA urging riders to not poop on city buses

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has pulled public service announcement videos asking riders to refrain from pooping on city buses.

The videos were part of their PSA campaign called "If you see something, do something about it." The campaign featured six different videos urging riders to report disturbing behavior, including smoking, drinking, fare evasion, loud music and pooping.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation removed the public service announcement from its website and YouTube channel after CBS LA asked for comment. LADOT

After seeing the PSAs, CBS LA tried to contact LADOT to ask if there was an ongoing issue of people pooping on city buses. It did not return any calls or emails asking for comment.

Shortly after the messages, LADOT removed the videos from its YouTube channel and website.

Officials have not explained why they removed the videos. It's unclear if they are also playing on the city's buses.

LADOT asks riders to report any incidents to their staff via their website or by email harassment@ladottransit.com. Riders can also call LADOT staff at (213) 546-7066.

Officials asked riders to include the route, the date and time of the incident and a description of the person involved.

LADOT is a separate agency from LA Metro. Its bus system, DASH, operates in 27 neighborhoods throughout the city. It also operates commuter charters and buses for older adults and individuals with disabilities.