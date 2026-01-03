Protesters rally in downtown Los Angeles after Maduro's capture, attack in Venezuela

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, where, despite heavy rain, they made sure their voices were heard as they denounced the military action taken in Venezuela overnight.

The group said that what's happening in the South American country isn't actually about promoting democracy, but rather about controlling oil.

"I am here because I am protesting the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela," said Diego Rubalcalva-Alvarez, one of many who gathered in Pershing Square on Saturday afternoon.

They're calling for an end to the U.S. involvement in Venezuela, which saw a large-scale attack and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

"Venezuela is a sovereign nation and it's not just in our jurisdiction," said Sean Wakasan, another activist at Saturday's rally. "No one else has a right to overthrow the government and say who should be leading them or not."

They're also arguing that the action taken in Venezuela is unconstitutional.

"I think that the labor movement in particular needs to take a stand. We are not just fighting for bread and butter contract issues, but for political issues because of workers and working class of Venezuela are aligned with us and not with the Trump administration," said Julia Wallace.

On Saturday, President Trump said that the U.S. would run Venezuela until a "judicious transition" could take place. That includes Venezuela's oil reserves.

"One of the most common signs we see here is 'No blood for oil.' That is an important message. Comes from the endless war in the Middle East that I grew up during," said Kameron Hurt with the Party for Socialism Liberation. "We are saying 'No more blood for oil,' because that is what this war is about."

In South Los Angeles, the Community Self-Defense Coalition, a local coalition of more than 60 activists groups gathered to hold a news conference with a similar message.

"It is our job to stand up against this fascist attacks," said one of the speakers at the conference. "Wars that are here to get oil, to get resources, that have killed millions — we must stop this now."