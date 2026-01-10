More than 2,400 potholes repaired across LA since winter storms, Mayor Bass says

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that more than 2,400 potholes have been repaired across the city in the week following a series of powerful winter storms that doused the region with rain over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

In a statement shared on Saturday, Bass said that Los Angeles saw "record rainfall, with more than 7 inches of rain falling across Los Angeles since December 23."

In the days after the heavy rain, Angelenos reported dozens of troublesome potholes that left many cars with bent rims and damaged tires.

Bass' statement said that LA's Bureau of Street Services dedicated additional resources towards the repairs, which included personnel who would be working longer hours to make the streets safer.

"Los Angeles saw record rainfall over the holiday season, and we are increasingly seeing more extreme weather events," Bass said. "City public works crews are out every day fixing potholes and responding to calls for service to minimize impacts to Angelenos. Angelenos are encouraged to report potholes to 311."

On Jan. 2, Caltrans said that they received nearly 90 pothole reports across LA, Ventura and Kern counties, 81 of which came from LA County.