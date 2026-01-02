Crews temporarily repair potholes after latest Southern California storm

After the latest Southern California storm, drivers across Los Angeles County are paying the price with blown tires and bent rims.

Drivers are turning to auto shops like McGibbon's in Highland Park to fix their flats and get on the road.

"The consumer is the one that is suffering," owner Al Mizrahie said. "Basically, after the rain, a lot of people that come in here with flat tires because of so much potholes."

Advocates like Michael Schneider, founder of the nonprofit "Streets For Hall," warned that storms will only worsen the growing pothole problem, especially given the city of LA's budget constraints.

"This year, we are not repaving almost anything," Schneider said. "Instead, we are doing large asphalt repair, kind of patching the worst parts of the streets."

Schneider added that the poorly maintained roads make potholes more likely than a decade ago.

"These are tough times, and scheduled to get worse next year in the budget," Schneider said.

Caltrans said that it has received 89 pothole reports across LA, Ventura and Kern counties, with 81 in LA County alone. To quickly repair the roadways, Caltrans has opted for more temporary repairs.

"It is called cold-mixed asphalt, until we can go back in and do a hot-mix asphalt which adheres a little bit better, " Caltrans spokesperson Katy Macek said.

The city and Caltrans said they'll keep making repairs.