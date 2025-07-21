CHP arrest pursuit suspect after crash into Encino home's wall

Wild pursuit with DUI suspect ends with crash in San Fernando Valley

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible DUI driver in the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect led officers through city streets before getting onto the 101 Freeway near Woodland Hills. The driver reached speeds over 100 mph before exiting the freeway onto Balboa Boulevard in Encino.

The driver veered onto the wrong side of the road and sped past traffic lights while evading police. While on Victory Boulevard in Lake Balboa, the suspect swerved by another motorist and nearly lost control of the vehicle.

After speeding through city streets, the driver led CHP officers onto the southbound 405 Freeway. The driver cut through lanes while speeding past traffic at 100 mph again.

The suspect exited the freeway near Sepulveda and Valley Vista Boulevards and crashed into a wall and collided with a vehicle sitting in a resident's driveway.

Shortly after the crash, CHP officers arrested the suspect.