Man in Los Angeles arrested after running across 101 Freeway during dangerous police pursuit

A man was arrested after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a dangerous pursuit through Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning.

The pursuit ended around 6:12 a.m. near Mariposa and Melrose Avenue when the driver abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. SkyCal flew over the scene where the driver could be seen running across the northbound 101 Freeway.

The LAPD said they began pursuing the possibly stolen vehicle around 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of Ninth and San Pedro Street.

During the pursuit, the driver could be seen traveling at high rates of speed on surface streets and the freeway. The driver ran through several intersections, nearly hitting other vehicles on the street.

No injuries were reported.