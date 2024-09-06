Los Angeles offering up to $225 rebate for air conditioning units

As Southern California grapples with triple-digit heat, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reminded residents on Friday about the city's up to $225 rebate for air conditioning units.

The offer is part of the LA Department of Water and Power's Efficient Product Marketplace program, which provides rebates for products that improve residences' energy efficiency and ultimately lower energy bills. While the standard rebate for AC units only pays $75 to eligible customers, the utility provider brought back the Cool LA program, adding $150 to the offer for a limited time.

Cool LA aims to limit the impacts of extreme heat waves, such as the one currently causing record-high temperatures throughout LA County.

How to get the $225 rebate

The offer applies to portable, wall, and window units bought between June 1 and Sept. 30. To receive the higher rebate, applications must be received on or before Dec. 31. Only LADWP customers are eligible and checks will only be issued to the account holder.

To qualify, customers must have an active electric account participating in any of the following programs granting them a discounted rate:

EZ-Save Program

Senior Citizen/Disability Lifeline Rate Program

Life-Support Equipment Discount Program

Physician Certified Allowance Discount

Window and wall AC units are limited to two units every 10 years, while portable air conditioners are limited to two every five years. Customers can combine any mixture of the offers but are limited to two rebates.

Those not receiving a discounted rate from LADWP will get $75.

There are also rebates for other appliances. Some products must be Energy Star® rated.

Since LADWP's online marketplace is down, all applications must be sent to LADWP Efficient Product Marketplace, P.O. Box 51111, Room 1019, Los Angeles, CA 90051-0100.

If approved, the check will be mailed in about 8-10 weeks. To receive the increased rebate, make sure to include the Cool LA addendum. All applications must be postmarked within 12 months of a product purchase date.

LADWP said the program may be terminated without notice.