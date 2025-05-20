Los Angeles Mayor Bass announces plan to boost local movie and TV production

Mayor Karen Bass outlined a plan to make Los Angeles more film-friendly by lowering production-related costs and making it easier to shoot movies, television shows and commercials at specific iconic LA landmarks.

Joined by film and television industry representatives at SAG/AFTRA's Los Angeles headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, the Mayor said she's making it easier to get a production permit -- to keep Hollywood home.

City locations like the Central Library, the Port of Los Angeles, and Griffith Park Observatory will be granted easier access. That includes guidelines for on-site filming, cutting review timelines, and lowering city fees for certain locations. Bass also said the Central Library will institute "reasonable safeguards to enable interior filming."

"Beloved LA landmarks are featured in many movies and shows from 'Beverly Hills Cop' to 'La La Land' and absolutely must continue to be the case," she said.

"It's not just about movies and TV shows; it's about good-paying union jobs, middle-class livelihoods, small business success and the economic strength of our city, one of our defining industries."

Existing city land and buildings will also be evaluated for use in "film-related purposes," such as filming locations, parking and more. Bass said she is also reducing city staffing requirements to monitor filming as well, which adds cost-cutting benefits and minimizes levels of bureaucracy.

Bass said the issues laid out in this directive were all brought to the Mayor's Office specifically by representatives in the entertainment industry as the industry has been lured elsewhere because of attractive incentives in other states and tax credits in countries around the world.

She also said she is excited about what is pending in Sacramento. "I know my colleagues in Sacramento will get that tax credit done."

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Bass proposed an increase in California's annual film tax credit from $330 million to $750 million.

The film industry has taken multiple hits in recent years with the COVID pandemic in 2020, the Hollywood strikes in 2023, and most recently the Los Angeles wildfires. Production has failed to return to pre-pandemic levels since experiencing a 22% drop in the first quarter of 2025 from 2024 levels.

"Today is really a great day for Los Angeles's local entertainment industry. As you know the film and television industry is the heart of Los Angeles. It lives in our history, our culture and most importantly our economy," Jodi Long SAG/AFTRAs national Los Angeles vice president and president of Los Angeles Local.