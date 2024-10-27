Newsom, Bass set to announce "major proposal" aimed at enhancing film and TV industry

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are set to announce a "major proposal" aimed at strengthening the state's film and television industry, both politicians said Sunday.

According to Newsom and Bass, the state supports over 700,000 jobs in film and TV and generates nearly $70 billion in wages for local workers.

In August, Bass reaffirmed the city's commitment to LA's entertainment sector by issuing an eighth executive directive designed to enhance city department processes by allocating staff and resources to support local film production and permitting.

The announcement will be made at 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.