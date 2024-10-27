Watch CBS News
Local News

Newsom, Bass set to announce "major proposal" aimed at enhancing film and TV industry

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are set to announce a "major proposal" aimed at strengthening the state's film and television industry, both politicians said Sunday.      

According to Newsom and Bass, the state supports over 700,000 jobs in film and TV and generates nearly $70 billion in wages for local workers.

In August, Bass reaffirmed the city's commitment to LA's entertainment sector by issuing an eighth executive directive designed to enhance city department processes by allocating staff and resources to support local film production and permitting.  

The announcement will be made at 1:45 p.m.   

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.