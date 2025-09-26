Watch CBS News
Los Angeles man facing murder charges after Scottish wife's body was found inside their apartment

A man has been charged with murder after his wife's boy was found inside their Los Feliz apartment.

Jonathan Renteria, 25, is in custody on $4 million bail after being charged with murder by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office first made contact with Renteria on Sept. 11 after deputies received calls of an attempted suicide. Renteria was transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

During their investigation, deputies found a handwritten note from Renteria that said he had allegedly killed his wife.

Deputies passed the information to the Los Angeles Police Department, which conducted a welfare check at the couple's apartment in Los Feliz. According to the LAPD, officers found the wife's body inside the apartment, dismembered and decomposed.

The wife's identity has not been confirmed by authorities.

The West Bureau Homicide is continuing to investigate the incident. Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to the community. 

