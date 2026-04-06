Los Angeles man charged with killing girlfriend's pet rabbit

A 25-year-old man from North Hollywood was charged with killing his girlfriend's 2-month-old rabbit.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Nikolas Hart, 25, with six counts, including felony animal cruelty and misdemeanors related to allegations of domestic violence, witness tampering and disobeying a court order.

If convicted as charged, Hart faces up to eight years in state prison.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts. He's being held on a $150,000 bail. Prosecutors said the court issued an order preventing him from owning, possessing or having any animals in his care or custody.

"This defendant is accused of assaulting his girlfriend on prior occasions, then later killing a defenseless animal in a violent outburst," LA County DA Nathan Hochman said. "That kind of criminal behavior will land you in prison. We will prove these charges in court and seek the full punishment under the law."

Hart allegedly stomped on his girlfriend's pet rabbit, Momo, while living with her on Feb. 11, according to the LA County DA. He allegedly packed the animal into a trash bag and threw it from their second-floor apartment. Prosecutors said the pet rabbit died from blunt force trauma to the chest, abdomen and face.

The LA County DA also accused Hart of assaulting his girlfriend on previous occasions.