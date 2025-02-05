Los Angeles grocers partner with FEMA for wildfire resource assistance

Three Los Angeles-area grocery stores will host mini resource stations this weekend, to provide critical resources for businesses, employees and residents impacted by the recent wildfires.

Representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration and the County of Los Angeles will be at resource stations set up at Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores in Malibu, Venice, and Pasadena on Saturday, Feb. 8.

At these locations, FEMA will provide essential information and resources for individuals and families impacted by the fires, while the SBA will assist affected businesses, homeowners and renters with financial guidance and recovery support.

"We know how overwhelming recovery can be after a disaster, and we want people to know they're not alone," said Curtis Brown, Federal Coordinating Officer. "By working with Ralphs and Food 4 Less, we're bringing support directly to the communities that need it most—making it easier for families and businesses to get the help they need to rebuild and move forward."

Saturday's event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Food 4 Less - 1329 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Ralphs - 910 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

Ralphs - 23841 Malibu Rd, Malibu

Bracken's Kitchen will serve free hot meals to those affected by the fires at the Pasadena Food 4 Less throughout the week, while supplies last.