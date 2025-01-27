Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani give back to Los Angeles fire victims, firefighters

As Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani dedicated his 2024 National League MVP Award to the "entire city of Los Angeles," the World Series championship-winning team will spend a week giving back to fire-torn Los Angeles communities.

In his Saturday award acceptance speech, Ohtani thanked first responders, firefighters and "all of the fire departments for their heroic efforts to combat these fires in Los Angeles. Stay strong and united. We will get through this. Thank you."

The "Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour" kicks off Monday and will spend some time in areas affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires – where current and former Dodger players, and volunteers, will be returning the love to Angelenos.

"We owe everything to our fans and this community, and we look forward to a week of gratitude as we give back and uplift those that need it most," said Kristin McCowan, vice president of government and community affairs.

The Dodgers community week begins at the East Valley Animal Shelter in Van Nuys, where staff will be treated to lunch, kennel cleaning and animal exercising as the shelter took in wildfire-displaced animals.

Other events focused on fire relief include a visit to Brentwood Science Magnet School where students from Palisades Elementary School, whose school was decimated by the wildfires are now attending classes – and a visit with Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters in Pacific Palisades. Dodgers players will bring along the 2024 World Series trophy as they visit and thank the fire crew for their service and dedication.

Afterward, a host of Dodger pitchers will be at an undisclosed Jack in the Box, where the group will take orders, serve food and greet customers at the counter and the drive-thru.

The community tour culminates Friday with a luncheon for Pasadena senior citizens who have been impacted by the fire and lost their home.

Other events in the Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour include a visit to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, a Dodger Stadium evening celebration for children and families experiencing homelessness, and an event for new parents.