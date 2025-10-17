Dodgers look to sweep Brewers in game 4 of NLCS in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to finish a clean sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers in game 4 of the NLCS on Friday night in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were able to advance their lead Thursday night with a 3-1 win. The defending champions are now just one win away from returning to the World Series.

Aside from the Dodgers being able to score runs, their defense has also been a focal point throughout the playoffs. Thursday night was no exception, with two clutch plays by Max Muncy and Mookie Betts.

As far as their bats, Shohei Ohtani tripled off Andy Ashby to start the bottom of the first and scored on Betts' double to put the Dodgers ahead, but Jake Bauers tied the score with an RBI single in the second for the Brewers' only run.

Will Smith singled with one out on a slider in the middle of the strike zone and Freddie Freeman walked after falling behind 1-2 in the count. Edman, who had struck out twice against rookie Jacob Misiorowski, lined a low slider into center on Misiorowski's 73rd and final pitch. Smith scored for a 2-1 lead as Sal Frelick made a weak throw.

Misiorowski topped 100 mph with 17 pitches and struck out a Brewers postseason rookie record nine, including Edman and Teoscar Hernández.

Abner Uribe relieved and struck out Hernández, then made a wild pickoff throw past first as Freeman scored, the second straight game with an error by the Brewers closer.

Tyler Glasnow allowed three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight, leaving to a standing ovation from the crowd of 51,251. Dodgers' relievers allowed one hit in 3 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee, which swept the Dodgers 6-0 during the regular season, has lost its last 10 postseason road games dating to 2018.

The Dodgers will take the field at Dodger Stadium at 5:38 p.m.

If the Dodgers secure the win in game 4, they will become the first defending champion to reach the World Series since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. No team has won consecutive titles since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees took three in a row.