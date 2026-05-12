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How Los Angeles County residents displaced by wildfires can still receive their ballots

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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With election season coming up, Los Angeles County residents who were recently displaced by the wildfires can add a temporary mailing address to receive their voting materials. 

The Los Angeles County Registrar's office says residents don't need to change their voter registration; they can continue to use their permanent residential address and can add a temporary mailing address instead.

Adding an additional address will ensure voting districts will remain the same and will also allow residents to vote on local issues impacting their community.

How to update your mailing address?

There are two options for updating your mailing address on your voter registration.

Online

Residents will need to visit the California Secretary of State's website and re-register to vote. They will enter their new temporary mailing address.

The Los Angeles County Registrar's office says residents should not update their home address unless they have permanently relocated.

Phone

Residents can also call (800) 815-2666 and select option 2 for help with updating their registration with a mailing address.

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