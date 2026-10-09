Los Angeles County search and rescue deployed to Panama after powerful earthquakes

The U.S. State Department has activated a support team from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to help with search-and-rescue efforts in Panama after two powerful earthquakes.

The LACoFD's international Urban Search and Rescue team, known as USA-2, was set to leave for Panama late Friday night. The team has 10 members: six firefighters, three structural engineers, and one physician from the LA County Department of Health Services.

"We are always ready for whatever the situation throws to us," said Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Aaron Katon. "That being said, our personnel are currently the world's experts in rescuing in collapsed buildings."

Damage to a house wall is seen after an earthquake in Penonome, Panama, on Oct. 9, 2026. Daniel de Carteret/AFP via Getty Images

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near Panama's southern tip on Friday morning, shaking buildings more than 100 miles away in the capital and prompting evacuations, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A second powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country later in the day following a series of aftershocks.

So far there are no reports of any deaths or injuries, though local officials caution that could change.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County team was deployed to Venezuela and Colombia to help with rescue efforts after deadly earthquakes in those two countries.

"What we are expecting to see is structural collapse and do everything we can to help the Panamanian authorities rescue those people who need it," Katon said.

Katon said they will remain in Panama until the mission is accomplished, but are planning on a minimum two-week deployment.