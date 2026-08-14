Los Angeles County search and rescue team deployed to Colombia after deadly earthquake

The U.S. State Department has activated a support team from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to help with search and rescue efforts in Colombia following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the country.

The LACoFD's international Urban Search and Rescue team, known as USA-2, deployed to Colombia on Wednesday. The team consists of seven fire department members and three Department of Public Works structural specialists.

The deadly quake rattled the western part of the country, trapping people under rubble and causing buildings to come crumbling down. The earthquake was the largest to hit the country on record.

Crews will help assist with search and rescue operations, conduct structural engineering assessments and provide technical expertise to Colombian officials.

"We thank the Department of State for entrusting our elite team with this mission during this time of great need for the people of Colombia," said LACoFD Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this devastating earthquake."

The team's deployment will continue until it is demobilized by the State Department.