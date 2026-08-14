Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles County search and rescue team deployed to Colombia after deadly earthquake

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The U.S. State Department has activated a support team from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to help with search and rescue efforts in Colombia following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the country.

The LACoFD's international Urban Search and Rescue team, known as USA-2, deployed to Colombia on Wednesday. The team consists of seven fire department members and three Department of Public Works structural specialists.

The deadly quake rattled the western part of the country, trapping people under rubble and causing buildings to come crumbling down. The earthquake was the largest to hit the country on record.

Crews will help assist with search and rescue operations, conduct structural engineering assessments and provide technical expertise to Colombian officials.

"We thank the Department of State for entrusting our elite team with this mission during this time of great need for the people of Colombia," said LACoFD Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone.  "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this devastating earthquake."

The team's deployment will continue until it is demobilized by the State Department. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue