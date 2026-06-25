LA County search and rescue team sent to Venezuela after devastating earthquakes

A Los Angeles County Fire Department search-and-rescue team is heading to Venezuela to help local authorities following Wednesday's devastating earthquakes.

Officials said on Thursday that the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes killed at least 235 people and injured about 4,300 people. They believe the toll will likely rise as rescuers search through the collapsed buildings.

"Unfortunately, we have received around 235 patients who arrive without vital signs or die when they arrive at our health facilities," Health Minister Carlos Alvarado told state media Thursday.

The team, dubbed USA 2, consists of 71 personnel, six canine teams and 84,000 pounds of specialized rescue equipment. LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said the team will help local authorities locate and rescue anyone still trapped inside damaged structures.

"We're no strangers to earthquakes here in Los Angeles County, and we have to be prepared," Marrone said. "Having this international search and rescue team and members with this experience is going to help us when we suffer our own earthquakes."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the LA County team will join another team from Fairfax County, Virginia.

"They have a bunch of collapsed buildings, and so they'll need a lot of help in terms of digging through that," Rubio said.

Marrone said the State Department has asked the team to stay in Venezuela for as long as they're needed.