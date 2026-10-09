Panama struck by magnitude 7.7 earthquake, U.S. Geological Survey says
A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, shaking buildings as far away as the capital and prompting evacuations, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was a tsunami threat for Panama and Ecuador.
The quake was centered near the southern tip of the Central American country, about 9 miles southwest of the remote community of Pitaloza Arriba, the USGS said.
Tremors were felt in Panama City, where buildings shook and people evacuated into the streets. Visibly shaken residents gathered outside as they waited for news of the quake's impact.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.