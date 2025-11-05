LA County reports second-highest amount of rabid bats ever

Los Angeles County health officials on Wednesday announced that more than 60 rabid bats have been found so far this year, marking the second-highest total ever recorded.

The 61 bats, second only to the 68 reported in 2021, are keeping with a "decade-long upward trend," according to a release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. They said that approximately 14% of the bats that come into contact with people or pets in the county have tested positive for rabies, with numbers that spiked in the late summer.

"Bats are vital to our environment, but they can also carry rabies, a disease that is almost always fatal once symptoms appear," said a statement from Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "Anyone who may have had contact with a bat should immediately speak with their medical provider or contact public health. Never touch a bat or any wild animals."

People are urged to report any bat that is found indoors or outdoors that appears to be sick, is active during the day, is unable to fly or is dead.

Health officials said that rabies exposures happen when saliva or tissue from a bat enters the body through the mouth, eyes, nose, or through a bite, scratch or contact with a wound.

"Because bat bites are often so small they can go unnoticed, anyone who wakes up to find a bat in the room, or finds a bat near a sleeping person, child or pet should treat it as a possible exposure and contact animal control or public health right away," the release said.

That way, the bat can be safely collected and tested for the virus.

Officials said that the rabid bats have been found all throughout Los Angeles County, including in suburban parts of the San Fernando Valley, buildings in downtown LA and in numerous parks, schools, businesses and residences.

They said that late summer is the typical peak period for rabid bad detections. Last year in August, 23 rabid bats were reported and confirmed, according to the release. In September, Pasadena health officials reported that a bat found in the city also tested positive for rabies.

"Over the past decade, the Santa Clarita Valley has recorded the most rabid bats in Los Angeles County, with the majority found among the Canyon Bat species, suggesting rabies may be circulating primarily within that local bat population," the release said.

Health officials again urged people not to touch a bat or allow pets to come into contact with them, as small bites can transmit rabies. If someone does find a bat inside their home, they're urged to try and cover the animal with a box or container before contacting animal control for collection and testing.

"If a bat cannot be tested or tests positive for rabies, consult a physician or Public Health right away," LADPH said. "Protecting your pets from rabies is one of the best ways to protect your whole family."

The virus is preventable with post-exposure vaccines that are administered in a timely fashion.

The announcement comes approximately a week after Riverside County health officials also issued a warning due to an uptick in bats that were discovered with rabies. In October, Orange County officials also reported that a bat with rabies was found dead on a sidewalk.