Measure ER aims to fund health services through an Los Angeles County sales tax increase

Los Angeles County voters are weighing Measure ER, which, if passed, would levy a half-cent sales tax to help fund local health departments and services.

A "yes" vote would increase the sales tax from 9.75% to 10.25% for five years, bringing in $1 billion each year.

Introduced by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis, Measure ER is intended to address funding losses tied to federal changes to Medi-Cal and other reductions impacting the county's healthcare and public health system.

Proponents say the proposed $5 billion in funding is needed to reduce the loss of essential services, prevent the closures of

public hospitals and numerous clinics, and limit healthcare provider layoffs. The Official Ballot lists St. John's Community Health, Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project, and LA County Medical Association as supporters of the measure.

Not everyone agrees that the measure is the right solution.

Susan Shelley with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association told CBS LA that sales taxes are very regressive.

"They take a bigger share of the income of lower-income people, and it's very harsh to do that."

The association says sales tax is already too high in LA County. Sales taxes were most recently raised in 2024 to support homeless services, through voter-approved Measure A.

"They are selling it as necessary, essential for healthcare services in LA County. But this is a general tax for five years to raise $5 billion," Shelley said.

Dr. Jerry Abraham, with Kedren Health in South LA, says, "Measure ER allows us a funding mechanism to keep our county hospitals, our county clinics, our community health centers open."

He says that means life-saving medication, expanded mental health services and street outreach.

If passed, the measure would create a citizens' oversight committee to monitor how the money is spent, while local leaders would choose how it would be distributed for local health services and programs.