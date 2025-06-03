Los Angeles County raises Progress Pride Flag for Pride Month

Officials in Los Angeles County celebrated the start of Pride Month on Tuesday by raising the Progress Pride Flag outside the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.

Tuesday's ceremony was hosted by the county's LGBTQ+ Commission, where officials said it was important to celebrate this year's Pride Month out in the open, in light of the times.

"We recognize that it can be difficult to lead at this point in time, but we do," said LGBTQ+ Commission Chair Héctor Trinidad-Plascencia. "Trans and queer people have always existed and always will."

The Progress Pride Flag, according to the Human Rights Campaign, differs from the traditional rainbow Pride Flag by adding stripes to represent the transgender community, LGBTQ+ communities of color and individuals who lost their lives during the AIDS crisis.

Officials said the event was held to reaffirm the county's commitment to "equity, inclusion, and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community."

"We raise the flag, not only in celebration but in defiance," said Supervisor Hilda Solis. "Defiance against hate, against discrimination, and any attempts to deny the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ people."

The statements come as the national debate about transgenderism heats up in the U.S. Other counties, like Orange County, have opted not to raise flags for Pride Month in recent years.

Meanwhile, a transgender athlete who won the California State Track and Field Championships over the weekend has sparked controversy, even being subject to scrutiny from President Donald Trump.