Local organizations oppose possible outcomes from Los Angeles County emergency declaration over immigration operations

Local organizations have expressed their concerns over the possible outcomes of the Los Angeles County emergency declaration on immigration operations.

On Tuesday, the board approved the declaration by a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger as the sole opposer. In a statement, Barger wrote that her rejection of the motion was based on "good governance, not immigration status."

The emergency declaration allows supervisors to enact an eviction moratorium and other protections for residents who have been affected by the immigration raids that have been taking place across the county since June.

During the public comment portion of the board's meeting, the leaders from several local organizations expressed their disapproval of an eviction moratorium if the board is to pass one. Daniel Yukelson, the executive director and CEO of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, said that although he is sympathetic to families who are being affected by the immigration operations, his organization has not heard of tenants not being able to pay rent because of the raids.

"At the present time, our organization is unaware of any housing providers that have had tenants impacted by ICE enforcement," Yukelson said.

He added his organization "aggressively" opposed the emergency declaration, knowing it could potentially lead to an eviction moratorium. He said housing providers, particularly small landlords, depend on prompt rent payments and a new moratorium would only lead to "further deterioration and loss of affordable housing in our community."

"Property owners are still reeling from nearly 4 years of COVID era moratoriums and had lost billions of dollars in uncollected rent and prohibited annual rent increase," Yukelson said.

Alysia Rivers, with the LA County Business Federation (BizFed), said that while her organization did not have a position on the declaration, they do oppose the possibility of an eviction moratorium. She said BizFed is sympathetic to what families are having to deal with, but emphasizes that a potential moratorium "raises significant concern."

"Housing providers are still recovering from the last emergency order, which resulted in billions of uncollected rent and restricted rent increases for years," Rivers said.

After the public comment portion, Barger clarified that the motion being voted on by the board was not for a moratorium but the declaration alone.

Yukelson said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who co-authored the motion, speaks of a "climate of fear." He accused the supervisors of "spreading more fear" and forcing rental housing providers to potentially go out of business.