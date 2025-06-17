Los Angeles County DA announces additional criminal charges filed in connection with ICE protests

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is set to announce additional criminal charges filed on Tuesday in connection with downtown L.A. protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

More than a dozen people who participated in the demonstrations were charged with crimes last week.

Hochman will be joined by U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli and California Highway Patrol Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris for a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss the new charges.

At a June 11 news conference, Hochman said he anticipated "dozens and dozens" of additional criminal charges would be filed as investigators combed through social media posts and video in an effort to identify people suspected of committing crimes during the protests or protest-related events.

Some of the charges previously filed include assault upon a peace officer, resisting arrest, advocating violence against an officer, grand theft and assault with a deadly weapon.

"If people want to hurl insults, we will protect that. If people want to engage in crimes, we will prosecute that," Hochman said on June 11.

"So hurling bricks, hurling cinder blocks, hurling fireworks, will not be tolerated in this county now or ever."