Los Angeles County courthouse in Torrance evacuated as bomb squad investigates unknown device

LA County courthouse in Torrance evacuated as bomb squad investigates an unknown device

The Torrance Courthouse was evacuated after a possibly explosive device was reported outside the courthouse Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Arson Explosive Detail units responded after Torrance police cordoned off the affected area around 7:15 a.m. A robot was used to investigate and as SKYCal flew overhead, the robot was seen probing an orange inflated bag next to a cooler on a bench. The robot punctured the orange bag, and ultimately the situation was rendered safe.

The courthouse reopened and proceedings resumed at 1 p.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Arson Explosive Detail units investigate a device outside Los Angeles County Superior Court Torrance Courthouse. KCAL News