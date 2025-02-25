Los Angeles County leaders award $17 million in grants for more parkland

Los Angeles County is expanding its parkland and open space territory by 623 acres, thanks to $17 million in grant funding.

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced funding awardees Tuesday morning, with most being in communities that lack open space or parks – totaling 13 projects.

Funding comes from the 2016 voter-approved 1.5-cent per square foot parcel tax -- Measure A, which generates revenue for parks, open spaces, beaches and waterways.

"I'm excited that these funds will reach areas where it historically has not, including the Antelope Valley … and Palmdale, and other parts of north county," L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said.

She also said the funds are going to neighborhoods of high need, and open space preservation in other areas. "These grants will directly improve the quality of life within Los Angeles County," she said.

County officials also announced a new funding stream for fire recovery and climate resiliency efforts, the RESTORE grant. The focus is recovery and emergency support for trails, open space and recreation for communities recovering from recent wildfires, windstorms and environmental disasters.

"We know the grants won't repair everything, but we know firsthand how small, targeted investments can unlock millions more," Barger said. The funds are for preliminary project planning, including technical studies and environmental assessments to make way for larger state, federal and philanthropic grants.

"Recovery is not a sprint, it's a marathon… It's a long-term commitment," Barger said.

The 13 project areas receiving the $17 million in grants are as follows:

Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy – $1,203,600

City of Artesia – $585,000

City of Baldwin Park – $2,000

City of Carson – $1,430,000

City of Covina – $840,146

Coyotl + Machedualli (Elephant Hill) – $1,003,900

City of Los Angeles (Sylmar) – $2,000,000

LA County Department of Parks and Recreation (Walnut Park) – $2,000,000

Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust (South Central Los Angeles) – $770,000

Mountains Restoration Trust (Malibu) – $1,075,000

North East Trees, Inc – $508,012

City of Palmdale – $2,000,000

City of Santa Clarita – $1,437,195