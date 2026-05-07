Los Angeles community speaks out following MacArthur Park federal drug raid

One day after teams of federal agents flooded the MacArthur Park area in a sweeping drug enforcement operation, the neighboring Langer's Deli owner and other community members spoke out on issues plaguing the area.

Two years ago, in 2024, Norm Langer announced that he may close his MacArthur Park adjacent restaurant if the city doesn't clean up the park after fielding constant customer complaints of homelessness, cleanliness, and drug use in the area.

Two years later, one day following the massive federal drug bust, Langer, along with the building's owner, held a news conference at the deli asking for an end to the city's free needle giveaway program in the park.

Norm Langer and Langer's Deli building owner, John Alle, host a news conference to discuss needle distribution in MacArthur Park. CBS LA

"I want to see the needle giveaway program disbanded in the park," Langer said, noting that Mayor Karen Bass committed to ending the park program during Wednesday evening's televised mayoral race debate.

All three mayoral candidates were asked if they would end the city-run needle distribution program at MacArthur Park, and Bass responded, "Yes."

Langer followed up this morning, asking, "What I want to know from the mayor is that going to happen this week or next week?"

Federal agents arrested 18 people on Wednesday related to fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution in MacArthur Park. They also seized 40 pounds of fentanyl.

"Today, we begin reclaiming MacArthur Park from criminals and drug addicts to return this public space to the citizens of Los Angeles," First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said Wednesday.

Langer's Deli building owner John Alle noted he's a third-generation Angelino and said at Thursday's news conference, "I'm not going anywhere, we're going to correct the situation." He called for an end to what he called the city's needle and pipe distribution program, "Handed out, four times a day, across the street, at MacArthur Park and at other public spaces in this area."

At another Thursday afternoon news conference at MacArthur Park, Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez, of Churches in Action, said, "Families cannot come to this park, because children can be harmed, the lives of the children are at risk."

He also noted there are about 10 churches surrounding the area. "Some of our services have been suspended because we lack security in our churches, because the people coming out of the park make it unsafe for a lot of people," Mendez said.

During Wednesday evening's televised mayoral debate, Bass commented on the raid at the park earlier in the day.

"That operation was ordered by the feds; however, we have been working in collaboration because we were very well aware of the drug dealing that was taking place there," she said during the debate.

Aside from free needles, Alle is also a critic of naloxone distribution. He says the distribution of Narcan and other drug paraphernalia in harm reduction programs contributes to crime at the park.

"We are also upset that LAPD has cut patrols around MacArthur Park," Alle added, noting that there are three prevalent gangs in the area.

Bass commented on LAPD staffing, saying she has been fighting to hire more officers, "Unfortunately, I have not had the cooperation from the city council …" she said during Wednesday's debate.

Mendez added, "We want this park patrolled; we deserve it."