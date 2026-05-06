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Federal agents in Los Angeles conduct MacArthur Park drug enforcement operation

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Federal agents flooded the MacArthur Park area in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, in what First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli called "Operation Free MacArthur Park."

Aerial footage showed agents at bordering businesses, looking through store supplies.

"Federal agents have taken control of MacArthur Park to execute federal arrest and search warrants targeting the notorious open-air drug market there," Essayli said in a statement.

He said agents are targeting street dealers of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and over the last 24 hours, 25 people have been arrested.

Essayli said the park's top drug trafficker, a Calabasas resident, is in federal custody. He also pointed to a March enforcement operation, where twelve members of the park's 18th Street gang were arrested on federal charges alleging murder and drug trafficking.

This is a developing story.

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