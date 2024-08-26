Langer's Deli owner threatens to close because crime and homeless concerns

Langer's Deli, one of Los Angeles' historic restaurants, may close its doors if the city fails to address crime, homelessness and illegal street vending at MacArthur Park.

Norm Langer, whose father opened the restaurant in 1946, said he will the city end the family business's 77-year run because of the constant complaints from his clientele.

"They're getting tired of walking through it," he said. "They know that they're safe walking on 7th Street, from my parking lot, but they don't want to ride the Red Line. They don't feel safe walking that half block."

Los Angeles has spent years rehabbing MacArthur Park. Three years ago, the city shut down half of the park to make improvements. Outreach workers placed people living there i housing, but some of them complained that the accommodations were not livable, causing the park to be a a home where many live and where open drug use is rampant.

"I would just like to see the city follow through and clean up the area," Langer said. "the problem is if you don't have enforcement, you're wasting your time."

Mayor Karen Bass' office said they contacted Langer and are constantly working to address the issues he's raised. Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez's office said she and her team are working with multiple agencies to break the cycle of neglect at MacArthur Park. They hope to provide people with mental health services and housing.

Customers hope the efforts pay off, so hopefully, the legendary deli avoids closure.