Los Angeles expands citywide service request system with MyLA311 app

Los Angeles city leaders announced the launch of the new MyLA311 system on Friday, allowing Angelenos to easily and quickly make service requests for things like pothole fixes, graffiti removal, and abandoned couch pickup.

While residents may be accustomed to calling 311 for services like bulky item removal, the new app and revamped website are said to be expendient and easier to use.

Got a streetlight that's out? Spot a dog running loose? Is someone using a gas-powered leaf blower? The new platform offers 96 different service requests, including 15 new and 25 consolidated service request types.

Ted Ross, City of Los Angeles general manager of Information Technology Agency, said that each year, LA's 311 system processes nearly 2.5 million requests.

"For this reason, the new MyLA311 has been designed with feedback from residents, from local businesses, from neighborhood councils, and city employees to ensure a better user experience, better tools for city workers and a platform that we can build on for the future," he said.

A unique feature of the app allows users to "drop a pin" to pinpoint the service request location when an address is unavailable, such as along the LA River, in alleys, or in other obscure places.

Another system improvement includes an estimated service completion time after a request is made, and users can track their service requests.

"LA needs to be cleaner, we have trash and debris everywhere. So if citizens will use the 311 app, we will be able to respond. This is an essential city service," Mayor Karen Bass said.

Angelenos can download the app here.