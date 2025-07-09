Los Angeles city leaders tout 20% decrease in homicides; city on pace for lowest numbers in 60 years

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Wednesday touted a sharp decline in the city's homicide rate in the first half of 2025, saying that the 20% decrease has the city on pace for the lowest total in nearly six decades.

"Reports show that Los Angeles is on pace for the lowest homicide total in 60 years," said a statement from the mayor's office.

Her announcement comes after the Los Angeles Police Department recently shared data showing 116 homicides from Jan. 1 to June 28, down from 152 in the same timespan in 2024.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also reported fewer killings this year in May, with 63 reported homicides in cities and unincorporated areas as opposed to 184 last year.

"Especially with summer underway, we will continue to implement comprehensive strategies with law enforcement and community organizations to keep Angelenos safe," said Mayor Bass' statement. "That means swiftly responding when crime happens and holding people accountable, while also working to prevent crime from happening in the first place."

The report comes on the heels of a report from LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, which noted that overall crime in the city has also declined in the last year, including violent crimes like robbery, aggravated assault and rape.

Mayor Bass attributed the decline to Gang Reduction and Youth Development zones and other violence intervention programs. Gang-related homicides in GRYD zones have seen a sharp decrease of 45% in 2024, and a 56% decline in 2023 from the year prior.

LAPD has similarly worked to increase community outreach programs since the 1990s, according to the department.

"It looks at crime maps and strategies and specific efforts," said LAPD Commander Jay Bastick while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles. "What we see if effective, we lean into those. What we see as ineffective, we shy away from that."

Local professors say that violent crimes appear to be declining nationwide, noting a societal shift between generations.

"Most kids have afterschool activities. A lot of kids are going to college, a lot more kids are getting jobs," said Cal Poly Pomona Professor Peter Hanink. "The unemployment is at historic lows. One of the things we know about homicides is that it's associated with poverty."

City leaders point to the continued infrastructural improvements being made across the city, like the renovated gym and basketball courts in Nickerson Gardens, a move orchestrated by Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa. The complex is now the home of the Summer Night Lights program.

"They can seek refuge here at the gym," said Hank Henderson with the Watts Gang Task Force. "The gangs left this part alone."

Henderson also pointed at one of Watts' larger shopping centers, filled with major brands and shoppers. It's surrounded by a large housing development and is nearly devoid of vandalism.

"Through this right here – you hear more positive conversations going on. Whether it's about getting a job, or their baby, able to go to school," he said.