Los Angeles City Attorney declines to file charges in racist recording scandal

Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles City Attorney has declined to press charges related to the racist recording that resulted in the council president's resignation two years ago. 

"After careful review, it was determined that there was insufficient evidence to meet the constitutional standard of proof. Because of this, our office will not be filing criminal charges," the attorney's office said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

