LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera resigns after racist remark scandal

City, community leaders call for council members at the center of leaked audio scandal to resign

Ron Herrera, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor president, has resigned for his involvement in a racist controversy that has also ensnared three LA City council members.

The California Labor Federation confirmed on Monday night that Herrera caved into calls for his resignation after a secret recording of him as well as Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo captured the group making racist remarks about residents and Councilmember Mike Bonin's two-year-old child, who is Black.

In a recording obtained by Knock LA, Martinez referred to Bonin's son as "ese changuito" which is Spanish for "that little monkey." Martinez also referred to the residents of Koreatown as "little short dark people." Cedillo later specified "Oaxacan Koreans" as the little ones" Martinez was referring to.

The racist remarks along with several other aspects of the recording have garnered a widespread call by activists and residents for Martinez and the other council members to resign from their positions.

None of the council members have resigned from their elected positions. However, Martinez has stepped down as City Council president.

If the council members do not resign, residents can call for a recall election — which may take more than six months — or wait for them to run for re-election in 2024 and oust them from office.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.