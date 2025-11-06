Los Angeles bird rescue center experiencing "acute influx" of oiled birds

A Los Angeles bird rescue center is asking beachgoers to be on the lookout for beached, oiled birds, as a suspected natural oil seepage in the Ventura area is primarily affecting a specific waterbird.

So far, the International Bird Rescue center in San Pedro has taken in 97 oiled birds in the last three days from the Ventura, Santa Barbara area, where natural oil seepage is common, the center's CEO said.

The affected birds, Western Grebes, have black and white feathers, long, pointy bills, and distinctive red eyes.

Western Grebes at the International Bird Rescue center in San Pedro. CBS LA

"We want to help people recognize when there is a problem with a bird on the beach," JD Bergeron, CEO of International Bird Rescue, said, as the beached oiled birds quickly get cold and stop eating.

"Within literally a couple of days, their chance of survival will be very much dependent on people recognizing the problem and picking them up," he said.

One of the birds was reported seen in the Malibu area, and more are expected to take flight.

"We are experiencing an acute influx of oiled birds," Bergeron said. "We are taking these birds on because it is our mission to help water birds in crisis."

Once at the center, the oiled birds go through a washing process, drying, and then waterproofing. Many also have lacerations on their lobed feet, as they are not used to being beached.

"Yes, it is true we use Dawn dish soap; it is what is effective for the work we do. It doesn't hurt their feathers; it removes the oil really effectively," Bergeron said.

While the Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and the U.S. Coast Guard are continuing their investigation, Bergeron said all things seem to point to a natural seep. When it's a natural seep, the nonprofit absorbs the costs to care for the birds.

A similar spill of a "mystery goo" occurred 10 years ago in Northern California and led to the center receiving over 200 birds at a $230,000 cost. "I don't expect this to end up far from that," Bergeron said. "And so, we really do rely on the support of the public."

If a beached, oiled Western Grebe is spotted, Bergeron said to alert a lifeguard, or local animal control, or call the hotline (866) SOS-BIRD to help get the bird into the care of International Bird Rescue.