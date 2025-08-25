Los Angeles authorities bust "Rich Rollin'" burglary crew allegedly associated with dozens of break-ins

Officials in Los Angeles announced on Monday a series of arrests connected to a prolific burglary crew allegedly responsible for nearly 100 break-ins in recent years.

"Today, Angelenos can be proud of the extraordinary work of our LAPD and our regional partners," said Mayor Karen Bass. "This crew, which had victimized families and businesses, is no longer a threat to neighborhoods."

Joined by Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Bass announced that search warrants were served at eight different residences last Wednesday, resulting in several arrests. The warrants were in connection with the "Rich Rollin'" burglary crew, suspected of committing burglaries and other crimes across the city, particularly in West L.A.

McDonnell said "Rich Rollin'" members were responsible for 92 burglaries impacting families across L.A. since 2023, with the majority of alleged incidents occurring last year. The major breakthrough in the case, McDonnell said, was when three alleged members of the crew were arrested following a police pursuit in February.

Officers recognized the van as being used in a burglary just a few days earlier.

McDonnell said "Rich Rollin'" does not appear to be connected to recent burglaries and crimes in Encino.

The execution of search warrants yielded weapons, ammunition and other tools that could be used to aid in burglaries, McDonnell said.

Officials made it clear that the eight suspects who were arrested are not residents of the areas most affected by the burglaries. They said the alleged thieves were stealing items to later sell at pawn shops or online. Those online marketplaces cooperated with investigators, Hochman said.

"These are not crimes of need. These are crimes of greed," Hochman said.