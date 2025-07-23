Los Angeles Archbishop launches program to help families affected by immigration enforcement

Citing the Catholic Church's connection to the immigrant community of Los Angeles, Archbishop José H. Gomez on Wednesday announced a program aimed at assisting families affected by ongoing immigration enforcement operations throughout the city.

Joined by other church leaders and former L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, Gomez said during a news conference at St. Patrick's Catholic Church that the church is seeking to help immigrants with stability and security during uncertain times.

"This diversity of traditions, languages and experiences are what give this city its unique character," he said. "Our church supports immigrants in many ways."

The program is set to aid parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to providing meals, groceries and prescription deliveries to families that may be afraid to leave their homes. The Family Assistance Program will be administered through our Cardinal McIntyre Fund.

"These are good, hard-working men and women. People of faith, people who have been in this country for a long time and are making important contributions to the economy," Gomez said. "Now, they are afraid to go to work or be seen in public in fear that they will be arrested."

Gomez takes this stance as immigration enforcement officers continue to hold a presence in Southern California. Raids have been reported in places like local warehouses, restaurants and farms. He also urged lawmakers to enact change through immigration reform.

Caruso announced Wednesday that he and his wife have pledged to donate $50,000 to start the fund, and will donate another $50,000 at a later date.

"I am the grandson of immigrants. I understand and I watched an immigrant being a gardener working through the city of Los Angeles working hard to raise a family," Caruso said. "What we have today are thousands of people who are waking up every day in fear."

Individuals looking to donate to the fund can do so here.