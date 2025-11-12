The Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics schedule is out. Here's what to know about the events

The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles are still more than two years away, but the complete event-by-event schedule is now available for those planning their trips to the Games.

The Opening Ceremony, already scheduled for Friday, July 14, 2028, will officially begin the festivities before events commence on Saturday, July 15. Some team events, including baseball, basketball and soccer, will start on July 12 to accommodate their lengthier tournaments.

"With Olympic ticket registration opening in January of 2026, now is the time to start planning what events you want to attend, which sports are coming to your neighborhood and the moments of history you don't want to miss," said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover. "Athletes and fans from around the world now have what they need to plan an unforgettable Olympic experience."

A Day 1 shake-up

The Games will start with a sprint - literally - as the first medals earned in LA will be from the women's triathlon and track events, including the women's 100m.

LA28 has prided itself on hosting more female athletes than male athletes for the first time in Olympic history, and it'll be a point of emphasis from the very beginning.

"Day 1 alone will showcase the most women's finals ever held in single day starting with Women's Triathlon and continuing with the Women's 100m and Shot Put in Athletics, Women's -49kg in Judo, Women's Epee Individual in Fencing, Women's Kayak Single in Canoe Slalom, Women's Rugby Sevens and Women's 10m Air Rifle, highlighting the prominence and achievements of female athletes at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles," LA28 said.

On Day 2, the fastest man in the world will be crowned with the thrilling men's 100m final.

Here are some other interesting scheduling notes:

Uniquely American

With the Summer Olympics taking place in the U.S. for the first time in more than 30 years, a few U.S.-centric sports have been added to the schedule for either the first time in decades or the first time ever.

Flag Football will make its highly anticipated Olympic debut on Day 1, July 15, and will run for the entire first week. The men's gold medal match is on Friday, July 21 and the women's finals is Saturday, July 22.

Lacrosse returns to the fray for the first time since 1908. It's a second-week event, with both men's and women's competition starting Monday, July 24 and ending Saturday, July 29.

Baseball, taking place at Dodger Stadium, is back after a 20-year hiatus. It starts before the opening ceremony on Thursday, July 13 and ends with the gold medal match on Wednesday, July 19. Softball runs on the second week, but will be played in Oklahoma City.

A thrilling conclusion

Per tradition, the Olympic marathons are on the final two days of the Olympics.

Swimming will be the focus of the final day with finals set in the Women's 50m Freestyle, Women's 200m Butterfly, Women's 800m Freestyle, Men's 4x100m Medley Relay and Women's 4x100m Medley Relay.

The men's gold medal final in basketball is also set for the final day, just before the closing ceremony.

The full schedule can be found here. Tickets go on sale next year.