2028 Los Angeles Olympics tickets will go on sale next year

Fans who have waited for their chance to attend the Olympic Games should take their marks, get set, and be ready to go early next year.

LA28, the official organizer of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, announced Wednesday morning that tickets to the highly anticipated games will be available for purchase in 2026.

"The LA28 Games will be an opportunity to purchase a ticket to history," said Reynold Hoover, CEO for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. "Whether you're a local family attending your first Olympic or Paralympic event or a global traveler joining us for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, there really will be something for everyone across our suite of ticket options and hospitality packages."

Starting in January, those interested in purchasing event tickets will have the chance to register on the LA28 website. LA28 called registration the "first step" in the purchasing process. Registrants will be entered in drawings to assign purchasing time slots beginning at some point in 2026.

Venues for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics include the Los Angeles Convention Center, BMO Stadium and Crypto.com Arena.

Tickets for the 2028 Paralympic Games will be sold starting in 2027, according to LA28.

The exact dates for the purchasing windows have not yet been announced.

Single tickets will start at $28, according to LA28. Price ranges were not made clear, and it's unknown how pricing will differ between events.

Residents who live near local venues will have early access to tickets, LA28 said. Several cities outside of Los Angeles city limits are scheduled to host at least one event, including Long Beach, Carson, Anaheim, Arcadia, Pomona, San Clemente and South El Monte.

Official LA28 Hospitality and travel Packages will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting next year.

LA28 says tickets will be managed by LA28's Official Ticketing Service Provider AXS AND EVENTIM, with hospitality experiences and packages offered by On Location.