Los Alisos Middle School teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing female students

A teacher at Los Alisos Middle School in Norwalk has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl he taught, and investigators believe he may have more victims.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Scott Waln, 60, was arrested last Thursday and has since been charged with two counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. He remains in custody on $1.2 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on May 20.

Authorities say the investigation into Waln started with a 12-year-old girl, who reported she had been sexually abused at Los Alisos Middle School during school hours. As the investigation continued, authorities identified a second girl who was sexually abused in a 2017 incident.

Because investigators believe there may be more victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau released Waln's booking photo.

Anyone with information about Waln or investigation can contact investigators via a toll free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.